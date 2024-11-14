Congress, Communists, JMM & RJD are looting Jharkhand together: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, RJD, and leftist parties in Jharkhand of “eating from the same plate and looting the state together”.

Speaking during his election campaign in Jharkhand, the Chief Minister remarked, “The trend from the first phase of voting shows that JMM, Congress, and RJD, who have looted Jharkhand, will be ousted from power, and the BJP is set to form a government with full majority.”

Yogi extended his wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and Jharkhand’s foundation day, celebrated on November 15.

Advertisement

Addressing a public meeting, he appealed to the public to support BJP candidates Aparna Sengupta from Nirsa, Tara Devi from Sindri, Biranchi Narayan from Bokaro, Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankyari, Ravindra Kumar Pandey from Bermo, and Lambodar Mahato from Gomia in the upcoming elections.

CM Yogi highlighted that on November 15, 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for the creation of Jharkhand with the vision that if Jharkhand develops, India will develop. However, Yogi expressed concern that attempts were being made to worsen the situation in the state. He pointed out that when Jharkhand was being formed, Congress and RJD opposed it.

He criticised these parties for misleading Jharkhand while aligning with JMM, stating that they were looting the state and, at the same time, empowering Leftist leaders who were pushing Jharkhand towards becoming a hub of Naxalism. He emphasised that such forces must not be allowed to thrive.

CM Yogi expressed his concern over the situation in Dhanbad, calling it the “coal capital” of India. He pointed out that coal workers in the region are being exploited by Leftist groups, who blackmail them and manipulate the workers by inciting strikes, protests, and raising slogans, only to profit from the situation, while the workers remain in the same condition.

He further criticised these groups for resorting to violence, including the brutal killing of those who try to build barriers. He also referenced the incident involving BJP candidate Aparna Sengupta’s husband, emphasising the need to drive out the people chanting ‘Lal Salaam’ and free the region from their influence.

The CM accused the JMM, Congress, RJD, and Communists of misappropriating the ration sent by Prime Minister Modi to the people of Jharkhand. He stated that during the Congress-led government at the Centre, Jharkhand’s soldiers were martyred regularly, while these groups would tell the soldiers to wait for the enemy to shoot before firing back.

He further emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has taken a strong stance against infiltrators and terrorists, eliminating them swiftly, making even Pakistan tremble at the consequences of their actions.

CM Yogi accused the opposition of turning Jharkhand into a hub for love jihad and land jihad. He claimed that these groups are manipulating tribal daughters through second, third, and fourth marriages, leading to the illegal occupation of land. “JMM, RJD, and Congress have come to break into the security of Roti, Mati, and Beti,” he remarked.

He further alleged that through love jihad and land jihad, they are attempting to bring in illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya Muslims to destabilise the region. These actions threaten the safety of daughters, create unemployment, and disrupt food security. He asserted that only the BJP could stop these attempts and protect the state’s interests.

CM Yogi criticised the Congress leaders, accusing them of making false promises to provide cylinders when they came to power. The CM further alleged that these parties are offering the rights of Hindus and tribals to illegal immigrants. In contrast, he asserted that the BJP would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the indigenous people of Jharkhand, not the infiltrators.

Referring to corruption, the CM pointed out that a Congress MP had Rs 350 crore at his house and a minister from the JMM had Rs 35 crore. He emphasised that this money belonged to the people of Jharkhand and had been looted by a few individuals for personal gain. He said that there was no place for corrupt politicians in the system and that the BJP was essential to stop such corruption.

The CM highlighted the attack on the Durga idol procession in Chandankyari, where the idol was broken, and the devotees were not allowed to worship. He stated that the BJP is the only solution to such acts of hooliganism and anarchy.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh before 2017, he explained that similar situations existed, but now everything is peaceful. He further accused Congress, JMM, and RJD of creating divisions along caste lines, pitting communities like Munda against Santhal and Paswan against Musahar. He warned that if Jharkhand continues to divide, it could lead to chaos and communal tensions, similar to how Pakistan and Bangladesh were created in the past.

The CM emphasised the importance of unity for safety and peace, stating “Ek Rahenge Toh safe Rahenge” (we will be safe if we stay united.

Meanwhile, before addressing the rally in Nirsa, CM Yogi visited the Shri Ram Temple and Maa Kali Temple in Naya Danga. He expressed his appreciation to the temple committee members, saying, “While we may have lagged behind, Nirsa has already built magnificent temples of Lord Ram and Maa Kali.”

He praised the grandeur of the temples, acknowledging the efforts of the people of Nirsa and extending his gratitude to them for their dedication to these spiritual landmarks.