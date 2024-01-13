Congress chief invites INDIA partners to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday invited INDIA bloc partners to attend Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, begining from tomorrow, January 14.

At a virtual meeting of INDIA bloc partners, the Congress chief asked allies to join the Yatra, which will begin from Manipur and end in Maharashtra, as per their convenience.

“I, along with Rahul Gandhi ji invited all INDIA Parties to join ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at their convenience and use the opportunity to raise the social, political and economic issues plaguing common people of this country,” Kharge wrote on ‘X’.

The Congress national president also informed that seat sharing talks among INDIA alliance partners are progressing in a positive way.

“Everyone is happy that the seat sharing talks are progressing in a positive way. We also discussed about joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties,” Kharge said.

Earlier today, Kharge was unanimously named as the chairman of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking about the decision, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that someone suggested Kharge’s name and everyone agreed.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar’s name was also proposed for the post of INDIA bloc’s convener but he reportedly refused saying someone from the Congress should take the job.

The meeting was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. They joined virtual meeting from Chennai.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav skipped the meeting.

As many as 29 Opposition parties have stitched an alliance to take on the BJP-led ruling NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition parties have resolved to fight the general elections together “as much as possible” to defeat the BJP.