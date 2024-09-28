Congress cheats, will go MP, Rajasthan way in Haryana: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress will be rejected in the Haryana election in the same way as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as it is the country’s biggest party of cheats and dishonesty which makes promises and then tries to run away from them.

Addressing a rally in Hisar, PM Modi said the Congress made so many false promises in Himachal Pradesh, but after coming to power, it is running away from them. People are asking the party about its promises and the Congress replies “who are you?”

The Congress’ “royal family” spoke lies and landed people of the State in real trouble, Mr Modi said. Today the State government has no money to pay salaries and dearness allowance to its employees.

The Prime Minister said wherever the Congress comes to power, there can be no stability. When a party cannot achieve unity among its leaders, how can it bring stability in a State, he said.

Mr Modi said there is fight in the Congress over who will be Chief Minister, if it wins in Haryana. Both “father and son” are laying claim. The two are trying to eliminate other claimants. Seeing this, people of the State are rejecting the Congress.

Some people who served the Congress in every possible way, want to know about their claims, the Prime Minister said. Every faction of the party is trying to outwit the other on every seat. The Congress does not welcome Dalits and backwards and hates the whole community because it knows the Dalits don’t vote for them, Mr Modi said.

There were atrocities on Dalits during Congress rule, but the party kept quiet, he said. The Congress (party leader Rahul Gandhi) spoke in the US that it will end reservation for Dalits and backwards. The Dalit society cannot forget the atrocities under the Congress rule. “Wherever I went, I saw that nobody welcomes the Congress,” Mr Modi said.

The Congress spoke untruth on MSP also, he said. The truth is the BJP government in the State is buying 24 crops on MSP. In Congress States, only a couple of crops are bought on MSP. “Can you trust such a government which cheats. Haryana trusts only BJP. In the last 10 years development has got pace in Haryana,” he said.

Mr Modi said the State has got wide roads, five pairs of Vande Bharat trains are running. The Hansi-Rohtak line has been started and travel time for Rohtak has halved. The area is developing into a big commercial centre. Hissar airport will encourage new industry.

The BJP gave Mudra loans to Dalits without guarantee; Rs 6000 yearly under PM Kisan Nidhi to farmers, while the Hooda government of the Congress gave compensation of just Rs 2 only. The BJP ended the Congress system of jobs for youth on “kharchi and parchi.”

The Prime Minister told people that when the Congress talks of farmers’ welfare, they should ask its leaders about Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, where it is in power and what it is doing. “They talk here but do not do anything in those States. Karnataka has Congress rule, hundreds of farmers have committed suicides. The Congress does not care for the lives of farmers,” the Prime Minister said.

Today’s Congress is under the control of urban naxals, he said. The Congress leaders go abroad and meet people who talk the language of India’s enemies. They speak what is liked by those opposed to India’s interests. Why are Congress policies liked by Pakistan, he asked.

The Congress says it wants to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir; does it want to revive stone pelting there, PM said. The party wants the stone-pelting culprits released. Such a party like the Congress cannot expect love and affection from people in Haryana.

The Prime Minister said it is 28th September today. It was on the 28th night only India did the surgical strike, told India’s enemies that India will now enter homes and eliminate its enemies. The Congress wanted proof of surgical strikes and called the Chief of the Army Staff names. Will the country accept such a party, a party which denied the Army One Rank One Pension for decades.

As many as 1.50 lakh ex-servicemen in Haryana have got Rs 10,000 crores in their bank accounts under OROP, he said. At present, the biggest communal party in the country is the Congress, the Prime Minister said. For appeasement, the Congress is encouraging a mindset which allows attacks on women.

A Congress MLA said if Congress wins, people will have to leave their homes, Mr Modi said. The party is far away from power, but it is already thinking of committing atrocities on people, the Prime Minister said.