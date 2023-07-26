Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today

The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10:30 am Wednesday.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today. Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha today.

“Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.

“Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament,” he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.