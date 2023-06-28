Congress calls for transparency in Indo-US drone deal

The Congress today sought to corner the Modi Government by demanding transparency into the $3 billion defence deal with the US to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones and raised questions about its price, saying it was four times higher when compared with other nations.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “During his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal to procure 31 Predator drones. We fear what happened with the Rafale deal is being repeated with the Predator agreement.”

Questioning the price of the Predator drones, Khera said: “What other countries are buying at less than four times, India is buying 31 Predator drones at $3 billion.”

He said that for the price tag, the Defence Ministry had to release an official PIB clarification and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had to clarify it on record.

“People of India need answers on the process,” Khera said, adding that these drones are of outdated technology and being bought for four times higher price, that too after putting Rs 1,500 crore in DRDO for RUSTOM and Ghatak series drones.

The Congress asked the government why no meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held to decide on the predator drone procurement, and why higher prices were being paid for these drones.

Khera wondered that when the Indian Air Force (IAF) was having issues with the higher prices, what was the urgency for the drone deal.

He also said that when the IAF has a requirement of 18 drones only, why the government has done a deal for 31 drones. ”There should be complete transparency in the drone deal. The Modi government is known for putting national security at risk,” Khera said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote: “Once again a murky defence deal undercutting indigenous efforts with the Prime Minister at the centre comes to the fore.”