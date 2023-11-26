Congress, BSP shifted to cabin in UP assembly secretariat

Just two days before the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) were allotted cabin instead of offices in the assembly secretariat.

Both the parties were enjoying big offices even after their number in the assembly dropped drastically.

However leaders of both the parties are annoyed and have approached the speaker Satish Mahana to restore their old offices.

But on the other hand , principle opposition , Samajwadi Party had geen benefitted , as now the SP office has been enlarged by merging the BSP and Congress offices. Both the parties have been allotted cabins near Lok Dal and SBSP office.

The Congress has two members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly while the BSP has only one member in the total strength of 403 members.

Aradhana Mishra Mona and Virendra Chaudhary are members of Congress in the 402-member assembly of the state. While Uma Shankar Singh is a member of BSP.

Principal Secretary of the Assembly Pradeep Dubey said that new offices or cabins will be built for both the parties.

However, sources said that the decision was taken as per the rules of the assembly.

BSP Legislature Party leader Umashankar Singh said that in this regard a meeting will be held with the Assembly Speaker and a demand will be made to allot an office for the party. At present the party has been given a small cabin.

The assurance of giving office was given earlier by the Speaker, he said. Congress leader Aradhana Mishra too said that they will meet the speaker to demand restoration of their old office.