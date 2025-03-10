Congress’ black-mask demo marks first day of MP assembly budget session

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly commenced on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel’s address highlighting the investment proposals worth more than Rs 30 lakh crore received by the state, major river-linking projects underway, and permanent power connections the BJP government is providing to farmers for Rs 5.

Before the House was convened for the proceedings, Opposition Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar arrived in the house wearing a black masks. The Opposition members protested near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Assembly premises, holding placards and raising slogans alleging that the state government deliberately avoids discussions over important public interest issues and most sessions of the Assembly were curtailed abruptly in the past.

Singhar said that the Opposition wants debates on the issues of corruption, farmers’ woes, and other public welfare matters during the budget session. He alleged that the BJP does not want to discuss these issues.

The Congress demanded that the duration of the present budget session be extended. Though the current session is scheduled for 15 days, from 10 March to 24 March, there would be only nine business days.

The state government is likely to table the Economic Survey on 11 March, followed by the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on 12 March.

During his address, Governor Patel said that the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP State government has received investment proposals worth over Rs 30 lakh crore from foreign and domestic investors through the recent Global Investors Summit at Bhopal.

He lauded the state government for working in mission mode to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of welfare of GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari).

The Governor spoke about the river-linking projects, particularly the Ken-Betwa project, which will ensure drinking water and irrigation in 10 districts in the Bundelkhand region. He said the Ken-Betwa project will not only benefit Madhya Pradesh but also a larger area of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the Parvati-Kalisindh river-linking project would benefit 11 districts in the Malwa region. Similarly, the Parbati-Kalisindh River project will benefit Rajasthan too.

He pointed out that the Tapti-basin recharge project would equally benefit Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Governor mentioned that the BJP state government is procuring wheat from farmers at Rs 2,600 per quintal, which includes Rs 2,425 per quintal minimum support price and Rs 175 per quintal bonus. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 4000 per hectare to paddy farmers and will procure soybeans at Rs 4892 per quintal. Millet producers will also get Rs 3900 per hectare.

The Governor said the state government is committed to making farming free from power expenses in the coming three years by providing 30 lakh solar irrigation pumps to farmers.

On housing for the poor, Patel highlighted that 36 lakh houses had been completed, and another 13 lakh houses were under construction. The Central government has given a target of another 11.86 lakh houses.

After the Governor’s speech, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House for the day.