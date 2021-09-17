Congress, BJP up in arms over CPI-M’s note to party workers

A note by the CPI-M on how the presence of communalism and terrorism is attracting the youth in the educational institutions of Kerala has invited the wrath of both Congress and the BJP.

What has raised the eyebrows is that this note was prepared by the state unit of the CPI-M for distribution on September 10 to all its lower committees, which are getting ready to meet ahead of the upcoming state conference of the party scheduled to be held in Kochi in February next year.

Incidentally, it was on September 9 that the Syro Malabar Church Pala diocese bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt had said that Catholic girls are becoming victims of ‘love’ and now ‘narcotic jihad’, kicking up a row.

Reacting to the CPI-M note, the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed it as a serious issue.

“If the CPI-M has any data on this, it should be made public. We wish to know if there is any evidence on this and if a case has been registered on this matter. The CPI-M and the government has a moral responsibility on this,” said Satheesan.

Joining the issue, state BJP President K. Surendran asked why is it that the CPI-M is unable to accept in public that Love Jihad exists.

“This is what we have been saying for a while now and it’s baffling that the CPI-M is continuing its silence in the public domain on this issue. A strong probe has to be launched into the matter,” said Surendran.

Ever since the bishop made the statement, a series of visits has been made to the bishop by the top leaders from the Congress and the BJP. On Friday, state Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, also a top CPI-M leader, made a visit to the bishop.

But due to the presence of the media, Vasavan tried to play down the visit and termed it as just a routine call to the headquarters of the Pala bishop, as it falls in his home district and he has always held the bishop in high esteem.