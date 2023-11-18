Congress betrayed voters in Rajasthan, gave corrupt government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed election rallies in Rajasthan and asked people to remove the Congress government in the state as it had given a government of misgovernance, corruption and scam, and made the state unsafe for women.

He told a Nagaur rally, “You have started the countdown for the departure of Congress from Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, Congress has given you nothing but betrayal in five years. Congress gave you a misruled government here. Congress gave you a corrupt and scam-filled government here.”

The State became famous for one of the highest rates of crime in the country and as a place “where the life of a common man is not safe, where the honour of sisters and daughters is not safe…Congress has brought Rajasthan to that turning point,” the PM said.

He said Rajasthan’s Lal Diary has been in the news for the last several months. In Lal Diary, Congress’s own leader has written this story of misgovernance of Congress in full detail. “That is why the Chief Minister’s own son is ready to give it in writing that his father’s government will not come this time,” Mr Modi said.

Recently in a public meeting the “magician” Chief Minister himself has accepted a truth, the PM said. “CM himself admitted that his candidates, his MLAs did not do any work. Because he remained busy in saving his chair here. Now, if Congress is in such a situation and is lost in itself, what will they do for you,” Mr Modi said.

Addressing the youth, he said “My young friends, I can also understand the betrayal that the Congress government of Rajasthan has done to you. You worked hard, but did not get the job. Your exam paper was sold by the Congress paper leak mafia for lakhs of rupees.”

He said “The decision of Nagaur, Marwar is clear — Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai. We celebrated Diwali just now. We have seen that though women keep the house tidy all through the year, during Diwali, they clean every corner of the house.”

“In the coming election, we need to learn from the women. We too have to do such ‘safai’ that the Congress does not survive in any corner of the State,” he said.

“The Delhi durbar was busy in snatching away the chair of their own CM and the CM was busy in tackling them. They left the people of Rajasthan on their own. Now, when elections are here, they are getting pictures clicked together half-heartedly,” Mr Modi said.

“Haath milan event takes place here again and again. CM, the CM-in-waiting and other big leaders from Delhi come, they call camerapersons and then make them shake hands. They have made a century of handshake in five years. But no ‘milaap’ has taken place,” the Prime Minister said.

“There is sourness in their hearts but they shake hands as a sham. People say that there were a total of 100 CMs in Rajasthan. Every goon, every muscleman, every rioter considered themselves no less than the CM of Rajasthan,” he said.

Mr Modi said “I am doing what you like and Congress people are upset with me, that why is Modi doing this? They are verbally abusing me day and night. Yesterday, Congress president attacked my father. It has been 40 years since he (PM’s father) passed away but he verbally abused him too. What has happened to Congress?…Kharge ji, you were not like this, what has happened to you?”

Modi continues to fulfill all the guarantees to the poor like permanent house, electricity, gas connection and tap water, he said. Those who have not yet got this facility, “you people should tell them that now the BJP government is about to come and it is Modi’s guarantee that now every poor will get the benefit of every scheme,” he said.