The Centre on Wednesday assured that the country’s forces are vigilant and are fully capable of tackling any threat along its borders.

This was in response to Congress’ allegation that the Modi government is going soft on transgressions by China while it is aggressive towards Pakistan.

As the business for the day began in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of ‘Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh’.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, later in his address, said that Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. “China has started sending ships to Andaman & Nicobar. We keep aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?” he questioned.

Responding to the accusation, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no one should have any doubt over the capability of Indian forces in facing challenges.

Speaking on India-China border issue, Rajnath Singh said that there is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, Singh said as he accepted it.

“Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there,” he continued.

The minister further said that India is developing infrastructures like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields along the China border to ensure the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Last month, China had objected to the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Arunachal Pradesh.

When Singh visited the border area of Tawang for the Maitree Divas celebration to boost civil-military friendship, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman said in Beijing: “The Chinese government never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.”

China considers Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet.

Following this, BJP member Tapir Gao ha told the Lok Sabha that whenever President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah visit Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing always raises objections. He also called for voicing protests against this.

“If a repeat of Doklam takes place, it will happen in Arunachal Pradesh because China has encroached 50-60 km area of the state,” he said, urging the government to take necessary steps.

Earlier in September, the MP had claimed that the Chinese Army had intruded into Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream.