Congress accuses PM Modi of scripting his media interactions

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of scripting his media interactions, the Congress on Sunday questioned his transparency and accountability, saying the leader lacks the courage to hold “undoctored” press interactions.

In a social media post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said leaders across the world hold freewheeling press conferences from time to time, but “ours has had none for 11 years”.

Advertisement

He pointed out that despite the importance of media in democracy, PM Modi has not held an unscripted press meet in 11 years.

Advertisement

“Narendra Modi produced, directed, and scripted his media interactions last year during the election campaign – during one of which he famously claimed to be non-biological. But he has never ever had the courage to have an undoctored press meet,” the Congress leader posted on X.

“This is in total contrast to all his predecessors. His favourite hate used to have spontaneous press meets almost every other month, where he would be ruthlessly questioned, and he would answer patiently. That is one way our democratic foundations got established,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of not answering questions in Parliament and not attending all-party meetings.

In a democratic setup, the Prime Minister or the President talks to the media freely, but PM Modi does not answer questions from the opposition, give answers in Parliament, or attend all party meetings, the Congress leader told a news agency.

The Prime Minister ignores Parliament, he said, adding that whenever the opposition asked questions, he says Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible.

“Any achievement – Narendra Modi. Any question we ask – Jawaharlal Nehru,” Ramesh said, accusing PM Modi of not responding in Parliament.

“He gives election speeches. He speaks once a year in Parliament. His target is Mr Nehru, Congress, and not the questions of today, not questions on economy, foreign policy, neighbourhood policy,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been targeting PM Modi on the issue ever since he became Prime Minister in 2014.