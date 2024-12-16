Cong walks out of MP Assembly over ‘fertilizer crisis’

The Opposition Congress on Monday walked out from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the winter session in protest against non-availability of fertilizers to farmers of the state, hampering their sowing of crops.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused the state government of a fertilizer crisis across the state. He alleged that farmers were not receiving fertilizer and that was leading to delays in sowing, which would eventually create a worrisome situation for the farmers.

Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that the issue was already listed for discussions later.

Nonetheless, the opposition continued with its allegations and raised slogans against the state government. The Congress, subsequently, walked out of the house.

After the Opposition’s walkout over the fertilizer crisis, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar continued with the listed agenda for the day and adjourned the Assembly until Tuesday.