Cong urges Indian govt to take up Hindu leader’s killing with Bangladesh

The Congress on Saturday condemned the brutal killing of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh and urged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to take up the matter with Dhaka stating that this was not an isolated incident.

The party also reiterated its demand that the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh be protected in letter and spirit.

Reacting to the murder of the Hindu leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X wrote, “Religious minorities, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters, are constantly being persecuted in Bangladesh. The atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, human rights violations and the attempt to eliminate the memories of the 1971 Liberation War are efforts to weaken the relations between India and Bangladesh.”

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his meeting with Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok recently, he said, “The brutal murder of Bhabesh Chandra Roy is proof that Narendra Modi ji’s meeting with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh was a failure.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent leader of the Hindu community in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The abduction and assault leading to his tragic death is a chilling reminder of the growing sense of insecurity among religious minorities in the region.”

Noting that this was not an isolated incident, the Congress MP said, “Over the past months, there have been repeated and deeply disturbing instances of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, from desecration of Hindu temples to targeted attack on the homes and businesses of minorities. This pattern of intimidation and brutality cannot be ignored.”

Ramesh on behalf of the Congress, requested the Centre to take up the matter with the highest urgency and prevail upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure a swift, transparent investigation, and bring the culprits to justice.

“We reiterate our demand that the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh be protected in letter and spirit. Silence and inaction are not options when such targeted violence is allowed to take root,” he said in a statement.

The parliamentarian said the Congress stands in solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh and with all those who believe in secularism, justice, and human rights.