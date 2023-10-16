Cong to start booth-level poll campaign in Delhi

With Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Monday announced that it would start a booth-level campaign to strengthen the party.

The announcement was made by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely at its party office here.

Former municipal councillor Rekha Vashisht joined the Congress on Monday. Vashisht was elected as a councillor from Babarpur in 2012.

“The Congress will start a booth-level campaign to strengthen the party with regular interaction with the people. We will take up and address issues affecting them,” Lovely said.

Referring to the joining of the former councillor along with her husband, the Delhi Congress chief said, “It will further strengthen the party. Every worker in the party will be accorded equal status for them to progress.”

Lovely had appealed to all those who had left the Congress to return to the party after he took over as the grand old party’s Delhi chief.

Notably, the Delhi Congress launched the first phase of the ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign against the BJP-led government at the Centre on Sunday.

In the 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.