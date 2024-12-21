Cong to hold nationwide protest against Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The Congress on Saturday announced to hold a nationwide protest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, on 24th December.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said the party’s agitation demanding Shah’s resignation will continue and they will fight to protect Ambedkar’s legacy against the “Manusmriti” worshippers.

Informing that Congress will mark the upcoming week as Ambedkar Samman Saptah, Venugopal in a post on X wrote, “All Congress MPs, senior leaders and CWC members will hold press conferences in their constituencies and home districts across the country on 22nd-23rd December. On 24th December, all across the country, we will hold Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches and submit a memorandum to the President of India through District Collectors demanding Amit Shah’s resignation.”

The senior Congress leader said all the party workers will garland Babsaheb’s statue, hold his giant portrait at the front of the march and carry huge placards with key demands of the party.

“On 26th-27th December, we will hold an Extended CWC Session and a mega rally in Belagavi where we will reiterate our commitment to Dr Ambedkar and his ideals,” he said.

In a circular issued to all the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in this regard, Venugopal wrote, “These actions aim to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, who remains a beacon of justice and equality for the nation. We urge you to coordinate these activities effectively and ensure maximum participation from party leaders, workers, and the public. All PCCs are requested to submit a detailed report of the march conducted.”

It may be mentioned that replying in a debate in the Upper House marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah in an attack on the Congress on Tuesday said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”