Cong takes jibe at Modi over deportation of Indians ahead of US visit

Ahead of his visit to US, the Congress on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “inhuman treatment” meted out to Indian illegal immigrants who were sent from America recently, saying this has never happened before.

Referring to the “inhuman” deportation of Indians from America, the party General Secretary in-charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, said this has never happened before.

“Will the Prime Minister have the courage to tell US President Donald Trump that the way hundreds of Indians have been sent back in chains and handcuffed in a military aircraft is inhuman and unacceptable from a friendly country ? Will Prime Minister Modi stand up to his friend instead of just hugging him ?,” he questioned.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Congress MP said, “Small countries, less powerful countries are sending their own aircraft to bring their citizens back. We are allowing the Americans to send these migrants back handcuffed and chained and in a military aircraft. Maybe there are illegal migrants, but they are Indian citizens.”

Notably, Mr Modi is on a two-day visit to US starting from February 12.

It may be mentioned that earlier this month the Congress had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the matter.

A delegation of the Congress’ Legal and Human Rights Department met the Chairperson of the NHRC and pointed out that the Indian citizens went to the US in search of jobs and they were not criminals or involved in any criminal activity, and the manner in which they were deported in a military plane in shackles on a flight stretching over 40 hours was inhuman and a gross violation of human rights by the US.

They also appealed to the NHRC chief to probe why the Indians were deported in an inhuman manner and directions may be issued to the Central government to ensure that the Indian immigrants to the US are not humiliated and deported in an inhuman manner, flouting all international laws.