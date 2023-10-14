Cong slams KCR govt in Telangana over student’s suicide

The Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the BRS-led Telangana government over the suicide of a student reportedly due to postponement of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam.

The grand old party while expressing grief over the suicide of the 23-year-old blamed the BRS government’s “apathy”, which led the student to take such an extreme step.

It said the youngsters will oust the ruling government in the forthcoming Assembly poll.

“Shocked and deeply anguished by the suicide of a 23-year-old girl student in Telangana, who reportedly took the drastic step due to repeated postponements and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Exams. In this hour of grief and anger, our heart goes out to the family of the deceased student,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a social media post.

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kharge said, “Thousands of young aspirants in Telangana are frustrated and enraged due to the rank apathy of the BRS Govt in conducting examinations.”

“Youngsters of Telangana hold the corrupt, inept and inefficient BRS government accountable and will oust it from power in the state,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of suicide of a student in Hyderabad yesterday is extremely sad. This is not suicide, it is murder of the dreams of the youth, their hopes and aspirations.”

Attacking the KCR government, he said, “The youth of Telangana today is completely devastated by unemployment. In the last 10 years, BJP Relative Committee – BRS and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence.”

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency also vowed that it would reorganize TSPSC on the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) within a month if it comes to power in the state.

“The Congress government in Telangana will release a job calendar, reorganize TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year – this is a guarantee,” he said.

Election to 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states– Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The upcoming Assembly poll in Telangana is likely to be a three-cornered one with the ruling BRS taking on the Congress and the BJP.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has exuded confidence that it will retain the power, while the Congress is eyeing to oust the ruling dispensation.