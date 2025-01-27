Cong routed in Uttarakhand municipal polls held through ballot papers

The Congress in Uttarakhand once again failed to find its lost ground as it was routed by the BJP in 100 urban local body elections, including 11 municipal corporations, held on January 23.

The party failed to open its account in municipal corporation polls despite the fact that voting was held through ballot papers.

The BJP’s win in municipal elections holds significant importance. Ruling party won 10 municipal corporations in the 11 mayoral polls held on January 23. It’s a record breaking municipal polls victory for the BJP as it never won urban local bodies elections with more than 90% strike rate.

Apart from municipal corporations, elections were held for 89 municipal councils and municipal panchayats with the BJP winning over 30 of them. Ruling party won state’s largest and oldest Dehradun municipal corporation by a record 1.05 lakh votes while its lowest victory margin was 17 votes in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation.

On the other hand Congress party was routed in Uttarakhand urban local bodies elections as it failed to win even a single Municipal corporation. Remaining one corporation was won by the independent.

Besides losing all corporations Congress party was left behind Independents as to victories in municipal councils and municipal panchayats as well. Independents won more than 30 municipal bodies while Congress managed to win slightly above 20 municipal councils and Panchayats.

“The Congress failed to win even a single municipal corporation this time despite polling being held through ballot papers in accordance with its demand. The Congress party has lost the confidence of the people in Uttarakhand.

“Voters have ratified the balanced development works being taken up by the BJP led Uttarakhand government. Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s unparallel UCC, anti religious conversion, anti copying, anti land jehad and anti encroachment laws have impressed the people of Uttarakhand which is reflected in the municipal poll results” said the BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt.

BJP’s senior spokesperson and state media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan said “People of Uttarakhand have cleared Congress party’s misconception and misleading propaganda against EVMs. Now they are making other allegations. Congress party is unwilling to accept the reality that it has lost the confidence of Uttarakhand voters but it’s still busy in the politics of appeasement.”