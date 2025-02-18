Cong releases posters mocking Centre over CEC appointment

The Congress on Tuesday released posters on social media criticizing the BJP-led government at the Centre over the appointment of the new chief election commissioner (CEC).

The grand old party while questioning the late-night appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as new CEC shared a poster on X titled “A BJP original film. 420 CEC. The Midnight Coup trailer out.”

The poster features images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Kumar.

In another poster, the Congress posed questions over the appointment of the CEC.

“Why was PM Modi in a hurry to appoint Gyanesh Kumar as CEC ? Why?,” read the poster.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has expressed discontent on the selection process for the appointment of the CEC and said that it was “disrespectful and discourteous” on the part of Prime Minister and Home Minister to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC.

Referring to the selection committee’s meeting of which he was also part, Gandhi wrote on X, “During the meeting of the committee to select the next Election Commissioner, I presented a dissent note to the Prime Minister and Home Minister that stated: “The most

fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission free from executive interference is the process of choosing the Election

Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner.”

The BJP hit back at Gandhi for his remarks, saying it “is not just politically motivated but also lacks merit”.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya wrote in a post on X, “Rahul Gandhi’s dissent on the appointment of the CEC is not just politically motivated but also lacks merit. It is an attempt to undermine the constitutional mandate of the elected government through malicious judicial activism. Additionally, it conveniently misreads and misinterprets the Supreme Court’s judgment on the CEC’s

appointment.”