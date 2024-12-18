Cong protest over unemployment in MP

Opposition Congress MLAs Wednesday reached the MP State Assembly with tea kettles and cups and served tea to other MLAs outside the house, as a symbolic protest over unemployment in the state under the BJP rule.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav alleged that youth of the state were facing severe unemployment but the BJP government was not taking concerted steps to address the problem.

The Congress MLAs also charged that the BJP state government had promised to provide two lakh jobs to the youth but nothing has been done yet. They said the youth of the state were feeling cheated and disappointed.

The Congress MLAs served tea to other MLAs and people present in the Assembly premises on the third day of the ongoing five-day winter session.