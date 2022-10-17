Cong Prez Polls: Voting concludes, counting on 19 October

The Voting for Congress President polls concluded Monday evening. Congress witnessed a contest for the president post after 22 years on Monday with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other. No member of the Gandhi family contested for the post of President.

Votes were cast between 10 am and 4 pm and the results will be declared on October 19, Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi exercised his franchise for the party presidential election from the Sanganakallu village in Karnataka’s Ballari district, where he is currently part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi cast their votes at the polling booth set up at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.”

This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022

Former Prime Minister and veteran party leader Manmohan Singh also cast his vote at the party headquarters here.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji casts his vote to elect the new President of the Congress party at the AICC. pic.twitter.com/s8UPLRubxT — Congress (@INCIndia) October 17, 2022

For the October 17 polls, 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party’s central election authority (CEA) said.

This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls will be held to elect the President of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.

On October 19 the counting of votes will start and the result will be declared as soon as the counting gets over.