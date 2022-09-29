Cong prez poll: MLAs from MP to reach Delhi to back Digvijaya

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, are the two leaders from MP around whom there is a continuous buzz for the top post of Congress ever since the schedule for the top post was announced.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are 14 months away and Kamal Nath wants to focus on that hence he is not in the race for the post of Congress President he said.

Digvijaya Singh who has been busy participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, headed by Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders reached party headquarters in Delhi from Kerela on Thursday and collected the nomination form.

He, with this development, has made it clear that he wants to fight for the top post.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit and party MLAs from the state will also reach the national capital to extend support after Digvijaya Singh sought support from the state unit.

“Our parents have always taught us about struggle. Me and my brother, Digvijaya Singh, are not the ones who would step back. We will fight,” said Laxman Singh, brother of Digvijay Singh who returned to Congress in 2013 after joining the BJP.

Dr. Govind Singh, who is considered close to Digvijaya Singh and the leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly asserted that Kamal Nath had asked him, along with party MLAs, to reach Delhi. Sources told IANS, “Nearly two dozen MLAs, including Dr. Govind Singh, would reach Delhi by late night or early Friday morning.”

On condition of anonymity, a Congress leader said, “Why Digvijaya Singh would be the best candidate for AICC head, it has three reasons — First, he is a good orator with a decades of experience of both administration and the organisation, second, he belongs to the Hindi-speaking belt where the party’s condition is completely deteriorated, and third reason is that the Congress head should be a person who can take on PM Modi and, therefore Digvijaya Singh would be the best candidate for the party’s to post.”