Cong President Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested Covid positive.

While talking to media, the party spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala informed that Mrs Gandhi has developed some symptoms for Covid.

“She has developed mild fever, and has isolated herself. She has been given requisite medical attention,” said Surjewala.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi to join the probe in a money-laundering case relating to the National Herald, triggering war words between the grand old party and the ruling BJP.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned by the ED in connection with the National Herald case, has requested the probe agency to give him some more time to join the investigation, Sonia Gandhi is asked to appear before ED on June 8.