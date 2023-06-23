Cong not able to digest PM’s global acclamation: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday slammed Congress, saying that the dynastic party is unable to digest the global acclamation being showered upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the party’s ‘Garib Kalyan Samabesh’ organised by the saffron party in Kalahandi district, Nadda said the Congress is misleading and confusing people by raking the issue of inflation and poverty.

He said the world recognizes Modi’s leadership. Modi is praised by Nobel Prize winner Paul Romer for governance and policies. He is being described as hero, boss and reformer on global platforms, Nadda said.

Launching a diatribe at 23-year-old government led by Naveen Patnaik, Nadda charged that the Odisha government is mired in corruptive practices while leveling 40 per cent commission tag on the BJD-led government.

The 50 per cent of government funds are misutilized in Odisha by the corrupt government while the remaining 50 percent is utilised on ground level, he charged.

The entire administration has been outsourced and it’s the bureaucrats who rule the roost in Odisha. The BJD’s MPs and MLAs have no say in the governance, he said.

“Who is running the government in Odisha? I have been told that bureaucrats are running the show here. BJD lawmakers are being sidelined. Odisha people cast their vote for someone while others dictate,” he said, adding that time has come to throw out the BJD government.

Nadda alleged that 23-year long misrule of the BJD has pushed Odisha to the bottom rung of per capita income. Farmers’ income is abysmally on a lower side while the crime against women is also high in the state.