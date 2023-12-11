Cong MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Pannun’s extradition in Lok Sabha

During Monday’s Zero Hour session in the Lok Sabha, Ravneet Singh, the Member of Parliament representing Ludhiana from the Congress party, emphatically called upon the government to construct a compelling case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist based in the United States. Singh urged concerted efforts to secure Pannun’s return to India.

Highlighting the persistence of the Indian government in pursuing Pannun’s extradition, Singh expressed frustration that despite sending 26 communications to the United States, the country has yet to provide the necessary evidence. Singh underscored the importance of bilateral relations, emphasizing that such relations cannot be one-sided. Drawing parallels with historical incidents, he recalled the lack of assistance from the United States during the Kanishka air crash in 1985, a profound instance of mass murder.

Singh further raised alarm over Pannun’s recent threats to target the Parliament on December 13, referencing the 2001 attack on Parliament. He insisted that Pannun must be brought back to India and warned that if extradition proves unfeasible, the External Affairs Ministry should initiate legal proceedings against him.

In response to these concerns, the External Affairs Ministry had announced the previous week that it had formally sought assistance from the United States to address the violation of Indian laws by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Additionally, the government had communicated its apprehensions to both the United States and Canada regarding Pannun’s threats to attack Parliament and his efforts to dissuade people abroad from boarding Air India flights.