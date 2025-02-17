Cong mouthpiece criticizes Tharoor for praising Kerala’s startup growth

In a sharp editorial on Monday, Veekshanam daily, the Congress party’s mouthpiece in Kerala, took an indirect swipe at party MP Shashi Tharoor for his praise of the state’s startup sector.

The editorial stated that lauding Kerala’s industrial growth under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was akin to awarding a peace prize to an executioner.

Without naming Tharoor, the editorial urged those who commended the LDF’s purported achievements in the industrial sector not to jeopardize the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) chances in the upcoming Kerala elections.

Describing Kerala’s political climate as favourable for a UDF victory, the editorial warned that creating diversionary controversies to dampen public frustration with the LDF would be self-defeating.

“The local body elections are the result of the hard work of thousands of grassroots workers. If the UDF fails to win despite all circumstances being unfavorable to the LDF, it would be a significant setback. When anti-government sentiment is rising, those who should capitalize on the situation are instead dousing the flames—this is flawed political strategy,” the editorial stated.

Titled “Ahimsa Award for the Executioner?”, the editorial further argued that while the Congress was actively opposing the LDF government’s failures in and out of the Assembly, it would be political suicide to weaken the party from within.

The newspaper likened those praising the “anti-people” LDF government to those chanting hymns for Ravana instead of Rama during the holy Ramayana month. “Singing praises of Ravana in the Ramayana month instead of reciting Ramsthuti is a betrayal of trust and tradition,” it stated.

The editorial followed a clarification from Tharoor, who insisted that he had not praised the CPI(M)-led LDF government but merely highlighted Kerala’s progress in the startup sector.

A controversy erupted after Tharoor’s article in an English daily came to light, which focused solely on Kerala’s entrepreneurial development, avoiding political commentary.

The editorial also accused the ruling CPI(M) of destroying Kerala’s industrial sector. “It was the CPI(M) that turned Kerala into an industrial graveyard. Modern industrial establishments in Kerala flourished under leaders like R Shankar, C Achutha Menon, K Karunakaran, AK Antony, and Oommen Chandy,” it asserted.

Veekshanam further remarked that Kerala’s reputation as an industry-unfriendly state could not be washed away, even if immersed in the sacred waters of the Ganges. Quoting Macbeth, it stated, “No matter how many Persian perfumes are used, the stench of this bad reputation will not fade.”

The editorial also questioned Tharoor’s positive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, arguing that PM Modi’s interactions with US President Donald Trump and related trade-military agreements were not particularly noteworthy.