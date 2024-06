In Telangana, Congress is leading in 8 seats, BJP in 7 seats, BRS and AIMIM in one seat each.

In North Telangana seats, BJP has taken the lead while in South Congress is dominating.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi led right from the first round. Etela Rajender has taken huge lead from Malkajgiri in the very first round.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of BJP leading from Chevella by significant majority. Congress is leading in Nalgonda, Khammam and Peddapalli seats. BRS is ahead in Medak seat.