Cong highlights fault lines in Centre’s Digital India Initiative

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday criticized the Modi government’s Digital India initiative, highlighting several shortcomings and failures in the programme as the Centre celebrated 10 years of the initiative.

Taking to X, he pointed out that the BharatNet project, aimed at providing broadband connectivity to villages, has fallen short of its targets.

“As of June 26, out of 6.55 lakh villages targeted, 4.53 lakh villages, i.e., 65% of them are yet to be covered,” Kharge stated while asserting that “the project’s deadline has been revised at least 8 times in 11 years, raising concerns about its effectiveness.”

Kharge also highlighted the significant digital skills gap in the country, citing a National Statistical Survey that found 75.3 percent of people aged 15 and above do not know how to use a computer. Additionally, many government schools lack basic digital infrastructure, with 54 percent having no internet connection and 79 percent with no desktop computers.

The Congress president also expressed concerns about rising cybercrimes and digital scams, citing CERT-In data that shows a 76.25 percent increase in cybersecurity incidents from 2020 to 2024.

“Between 2022 and 2024, digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes in India nearly tripled, and the money lost rose 21 times,” Kharge stated.

Kharge further accused the government of trying to take credit for initiatives developed by the previous UPA government, such as the Direct Benefits Transfer Scheme and the National Payments Corporation of India.

“We need to place on record that it was under the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh that we created the Direct Benefits through AADHAAR & UPI architecture, which has made India a leader in Digital transactions,” Kharge said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the completion of 10 Years of Digital India Initiative emphasising the progress made under the flagship program, highlighting the growth of internet connections and digital transactions. However, Kharge’s remarks underscore the need for the government to address the challenges and shortcomings in its digital initiatives.