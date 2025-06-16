Cong has always betrayed OBC community: BJP after census notification

Moments after the NDA government issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census with caste enumeration, the BJP on Monday slammed Congress for “betraying and deceiving the OBC community”.

“If the Congress was ever sincere about OBC welfare, they would have acted on the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report,” Union minister Bhupender Yadav, referencing the first Backward Classes Commission set up in 1953, said.

Yadav, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, emphasized that the Congress, even after returning to power, did not implement the Mandal Commission’s recommendations.

“It was only after the Congress lost power that the Janata Party formed the Mandal Commission. Even after the Janata Party’s exit, the Congress, while still in power, did not implement the Mandal Commission report. It was only after the Congress was out of the picture that the Mandal Commission was implemented. Ironically, in Parliament, it was Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi who went on record opposing it,” he added.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi having been awarded Cyprus’ highest civilian honour, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III,’ by President Nikos Christodoulides, he said, “This prestigious honour reflects the Prime Minister’s global leadership and contributions to India’s growing stature on the international stage. It is a moment of pride for all of us, as this marks the 23rd such international recognition for him.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the Prime Minister on being awarded Cyprus’ highest civilian honour.

“This reflects the continuously rising stature of India on the global stage,” he posted on X.