The Congress will constitute a three-member committee to look after the grievances of sulking Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who met Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

The party said that the two leaders held a frank, open and conclusive discussion.

In a statement, party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot, the aggrieved MLA, and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof.”

“Sachin Pilot has met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” said the statement.

The Congress had sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President. So far, Gehlot has stayed put as the Chief Minister amid claims and counter-claims on attempts to poach MLAs.

The development comes after Rahul Gandhi met Sachin Pilot on Monday. The duo had a meeting in presence of Priyanka Gandhi and then both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi drove from Rahul Gandhi’s residence to 10 Janpath, where all the three, including Sonia Gandhi, discussed the issue.

Sources said that Congress has assured that Pilot’s grievances will be addressed regarding Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan politics. However, the party claims that previous status will be restored and his concerns will be sorted out.

While leaders from the Congress camp claimed that MLAs from the Pilot camp did not want to join the ranks, the negotiations started with the party and Pilot re-approached the senior leadership, including Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi, and was taken into confidence for future action. After Rahul Gandhi said yes, the deal was sealed.