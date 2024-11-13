Cong for immediate release of missing civilians following militant attack in Manipur

Following a recent militant assault on the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF post in Jakuradhor, Jiribam district, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has called for the urgent and safe release of six civilians who remain unaccounted for.

At a press conference here today, he expressed deep concern over the growing violence in Manipur, highlighting the government’s failure to ensure civilian safety amid escalating unrest. Ibobi stressed the innocence of the missing civilians, who disappeared on the day of the attack, and appealed to the assailants to release them unharmed on humanitarian grounds.”These missing people are innocent civilians, and releasing them would be the humane and wise course of action,” he said.

Criticizing the government’s handling of security, the former CM questioned its commitment to protecting residents’ lives and properties. “What is the point of having a government if it can’t protect its people?” he asked, adding that 18 months of instability have left citizens increasingly vulnerable. He also condemned the Central government’s perceived inaction, describing its silence as “unfortunate” and suggesting it has allowed the conflict to deteriorate.

Urging the government to initiate dialogue between conflicting communities and enforce a ceasefire, he reiterated the Congress Party’s stance that any demand compromising Manipur’s territorial integrity is unacceptable.

The recent violence began on November 11 when heavily armed militants launched a coordinated attack on Borobekra Police Station, where Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were taking refuge, and on the nearby CRPF post in Jakuradhor. Thirteen IDPs were initially reported missing, though three have since been rescued by police and Assam Rifles. Tragically, two civilians were found dead in the aftermath, and six civilians—three women and three children—remain missing as search efforts continue.