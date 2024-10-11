Cong files fresh complaints with EC alleging irregularities in poll process in Haryana

The Congress on Friday filed a fresh list of complaints with the Election Commission (EC) alleging irregularities in the election process in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections.

Its general secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh ,in a post on X wrote, “In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the EC on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana. We hope that the EC will take notice and issue the appropriate directives.” Ramesh, who is the Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, also shared the copy of the complaint along with his post.

“We are writing to you pursuant to the Congress delegation’s meeting with the Commission on 10th October. During our meeting, we had brought the Commission’s attention to the Assembly Constituencies (Haryana) where the respective Congress candidates had faced issues during the vote counting process,” read the complaint filed by the Congress with the poll panel.

The Congress claimed that one of the issues faced by a significant number of its candidates was in relation to EVMs and their battery capacity. These EVMs were used for counting of the votes polled during the Haryana Assembly Elections conducted on 5th October, it alleged.

“In the Congress memorandum dated 9th October, we had brought the Commission’s attention to at least 7 Assembly constituencies. In this representation, we have collated the additional 13 complaints/issues raised in the Assembly constituency of Haryana and enclosed all the 20 complaints,” the party said, adding, “We request you to urgently take action on the enclosed complaints and ensure that all the EVMs from these constituencies are immediately sealed. It is further requested that a detailed inquiry is initiated on our complaints and the same is completed in a time bound manner.”

Notably, the party rejected the Haryana Assembly poll’s outcome, calling it a victory of “manipulation” by the ruling BJP.

The BJP retained power in Haryana by sweeping the Assembly elections. The party won 48 seats out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. The Opposition Congress which was eyeing to return to power, won 37 seats.