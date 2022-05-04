Cong fighting for its survival in country: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the opposition party Congress and said the party is fighting for its survival as the people has outrightly rejected it in recent assembly polls in five states of the country.

Thakur said it was strange that despite unprecedented development in the state, the Congress leaders were not able to digest the progress.

The whole nation has completely discarded and rejected the Congress party and it was fighting for its very survival as in the recently concluded assembly elections, the party was badly humiliated and in Uttar Pradesh, it was able to win only two seats.

In Punjab also the Congress was badly defeated and now in the coming elections slated for the month of November this year for Himachal, the people of the state would give a befitting reply to the Congress, he added.

He stated that AAP leaders were also misleading the people of the State, but the people would not get carried away by their false promises.

He stated that the state government has initiated several welfare schemes for socio-economic upliftment of the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society. Health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Himcare is being provided to the people of the state especially poor which has proved a boon to them.

Meanwhile,’Shagun Yojna’ has provided a helping hand to the girls of BPL families as Rs 31,000 was being provided to them at the time of their marriage. While youths of the state has immensely benefited under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna as they were getting Rs 1 crore for starting their own self-employment ventures. For the first time in the history of the state, the government has decided that zero bill would be charged for the electricity consumers upto 125 unit power per month. Going a step forward, the state government has also decided to provide 50 per concession in fare to women passengers in HRTC buses, the CM said.

Thakur further stated that the country was fortunate to have a strong leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has emerged as a world leader. India was poised to emerge as a ‘Vishav Guru’ in the times to come under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.