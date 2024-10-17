Cong fields Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan for Nanded LS seat

The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan as its candidate for the bye-election to Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, and Jingjang M Marak from Gambegre Assembly seat in Meghalaya.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Chavan and Marak as party candidates for the bye-elections to Nanded parliamentary seat and Gambegre Assembly constituency, as per a communiqué issued by the party’s general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

The bye-election in Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated following death of Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao, while in Gambegre Assembly constituency due to resignation of Saleng A Sangma.

It may be mentioned that the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for bye-election to 48 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats including Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat, which fell vacant following resignation of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a member, spread across 15 states.

The bye-election in 15 states including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were necessitated following resignation, and death of the members.

According to the schedule, the polling for all these seats except Nanded parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra and Kedarnath Assembly seat in Uttarakhand will take place on 13th November. The notification would be issued on 18th October and the last date of filing nominations is 25th October.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 28th October and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 30th October.

The notification for Nanded parliamentary constituency and Kedarnath Assembly seat will be issued on 22nd October. The last date for filing nomination is 29th October and the scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 4th November and the polling will be held on 20th November, as per the schedule.

The counting of votes will take place along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls on 23rd November.