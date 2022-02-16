Cong failed to merge Kartarpur Sahib within India’s territory: PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack at Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress Government for failing to merge Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, within India’s territory during partition in 1947, or after wins in subsequent wars.

“Even during the 1965 war, Congress did not bother to take back the land. During the 1971 war, Then the government sitting in Delhi would have returned 90,000 Pakistani soldiers on the condition that it returned the Tapobhumi of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.”

“When the country was partitioned, the people of Congress were there, did they not understand enough that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Tapobhoomi should be kept in India at a distance of 6 km from the border. Congress people have committed a crime, crushed our sentiments,” he added.

He further said that the BJP gave recognization to this heritage of India all over the world.

“We are a dedicated people, we are also proud of our heritage, the responsibility of development is also in front of us. We celebrate Prakash Parv of Gurus with full faith not only in the country but all over the world. Recognize this heritage of India all over the world,” he added.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of belittling and insulting the sacrifices of the soldiers who died during the 2016 Pathankot attack.

“When Pakistani terrorists attacked this land of Pathankot, the entire country was united but where were Congress party leaders at that time? They questioned the capabilities of our armed forces, they raised doubts, they raised questions on the sacrifices of our martyrs. Even during the anniversary of Pulwama attack, they are again questioning the proofs of our soldiers’ capabilities. Now it’s you who has to decide if can we trust the security of a border state like Punjab in such people’s hands,” Modi said in Pathankot.

He praised Captain Amarinder Singh, saying that he was in Congress earlier and stopped such intentions of the party. “But now, he has also left,” Modi said.

He also attacked dynasty politics. “Wherever we win, we oust remote-control government and appeasement and dynasty politics,” he said. “We will make a new Punjab. BJP will leave no stone unturned. People do not leave our side, once they back us,” he added.

PM Modi promises development and procurement at MSP under ‘Nava Punjab’

“We have made highways in Punjab. The Delhi-Katra expressway crosses through Punjab and it will provide new avenues for development and employment opportunities for the people of Punjab,” he said

“We are creating the Ludhiana-Bengal corridor. We are also working on getting more airports in Punjab. The PGI satellite centres are also being set up. We have also created food parks in Punjab. Record crop procurement on MSP is happening for farmers of Punjab,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the BJP has a vision for ‘Nava Punjab’.

“We shall create a border development authority for developing areas like Pathankot,” he added.

Referring to the Aam Aadmi Party, PM Modi said, “Now Congress has also found a “partner in crime”. For Ram Mandir, both these parties protested and both question the sacrifices of our soldiers.”

“One party has pushed Punjab’s youth into drugs, the other has pushed Delhi into liquor. Now both these parties are doing WWF in Punjab. In Delhi, AAP only could form the government with the Congress’s support. If Congress is original, this other party is its photocopy,” Modi said.

He said that infrastructure will be created in border villages and work will be done for skill development and tourism.

“We have taken a very important decision in this budget. A huge benefit of this is going to be given to the border villages of my Punjab. We have made a provision in the budget that Vibrant Village Scheme will be implemented in the border villages,” he added.

PM Modi said hundreds of Sainik schools will be opened in Punjab and that girls will also be given admission to these schools.

He said that the Centre works on the principles of Sant Ravidas.