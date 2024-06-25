Cong destroyed Constitution by imposing Emergency, its faces may have changed but character remains the same: CM Yogi

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi’s Congress government , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Congress and its allies, accusing them of continuing to undermine the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference held at his official residence here on Tuesday, he remarked that although Congress’ faces may have changed over the past 50 years, its character and actions have remained unchanged since 1975.

He recalled the harsh measures taken during the Emergency, such as the Congress’s audacious attempt to undermine the Constitution by amending its Preamble, the complete suspension of citizens’ fundamental rights, and the judiciary’s rights being held hostage. CM Adityanath underscored that despite changes in leadership, the character of the Congress remained the same.

The Chief Minister stated, “Fifty years ago, on this day, late at night, a dark chapter was written when the Congress government conspired to undermine democracy by strangling the Constitution of India.”

He added, “The government led by Indira Gandhi attempted to destroy India’s democracy on the night of June 25, 1975. During this period, democracy was stifled by imprisoning opposition leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, Jai Prakash Narayan, and Lal Krishna Advani.”

He noted that Congress’s dictatorial attitude was evident not only in 1975 but also immediately after Independence. Within two years of adopting the Constitution, the Congress challenged the country’s integrity by amending it and forcibly inserting Article 370.

”Over the years, Congress has consistently tried to weaken the pillars of democracy, by banning the media and using other indirect methods. The nation and the world witnessed the culmination of these actions on June 25, 1975,” he added.

Chief Minister Adityanath also accused the current Congress leadership of hypocrisy. He claimed that while they advocate for democracy, they undermine it by questioning India’s electoral system and democracy when abroad.

He accused them of denigrating India and its democratic processes internationally. He also alleged that they deflected their inefficiencies within India by blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and obstructing the election process.

He claimed that the Congress, which attempted to dismantle the Constitution in 1975, continues to follow the same path today. According to him, Congress-led government’s attitudes, working styles, and actions exemplify this behavior.

Chief Minister Adityanath also criticised Congress’ allies. He pointed out that the current generation of leaders, whose predecessors endured imprisonment in 1975 to defend democracy, the Constitution and civil rights, now align with the same Congress.

He expressed surprise that these leaders are now complicit in efforts to steer the country back towards dictatorship and anti-democratic & anti-constitutional policies.

He argued further, “If you examine the working methods of Congress’ allies—whether in Bengal with the TMC, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or other Congress-led governments—you will see that they are misleading the public and disrupting parliamentary proceedings under the guise of upholding the Constitution.

Chief Minister Adityanath urged Congress leaders to introspect and question whether they have genuinely adhered to the Constitution. He highlighted that a senior Congress leader once tore a bill on the floor of Parliament, an act that undermined democracy.

Such actions, he argued, have continually weakened democratic principles. The CM asserted that the people of India will never forgive the Congress for these transgressions, nor will they accept political parties that have directly or indirectly supported Congress’ authoritarian tendencies.

On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he called for the Congress and its allies to apologise to the nation for ”repeatedly disregarding Constitutional provisions”.