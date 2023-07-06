Cong challenges new BJP chief to expose corruption by BRS

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy has thrown a challenge to the BJP government at the Centre to investigate the investors behind Dharani portal containing digital land records and asked the newly appointed saffron party chief in the state G Kishan Reddy to take initiative in this matter.

Reddy made serious allegations of corruption, irregularities in land records as well as foreign involvement and announced that he will release evidence to support his allegations through “Dharani Files.”

The PCC chief further alleged that the entire digital land records of Telangana was being controlled by Gade Sridhar Raju, a friend of Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

He accused the BRS government of giving away endowed land to pharma companies in violation of High Court’s directive and even government land is being registered in the name of individuals and then are being sold away. Reddy went on to add that the chief minister and his son (KT Rama Rao) are scared of abolishing Dharani due to such irregularities.

“KCR is afraid of abolishing the Dharani portal. The Chief Minister is misleading people in this matter. We will abolish Dharani and bring in a better portal,” said Revanth Reddy. He went on to allege that KT Rama Rao’s recent Delhi tour was linked to the strengthening of the bond between the BJP and BRS.

He further stated that BJP has cheated Etela Rajender who had left BRS for the Saffron party. “Etela Rajender Anna (brother) was transferred from defection committee to election committee,” said the Congress leader, taking a dig at the recent organisational change in Telangana BJP.

Meanwhile, the current BJP chief G Kishan Reddy today held a meeting on the arrangements of the Prime Minister’s rally at Warangal on 8 July. Later he addressed a press conference with his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar by his side.

However, yesterday late evening when Kishan Reddy arrived from Delhi he received a tumultuous welcome at the airport from BJP workers and leaders. It was Etela Rajender who was at the forefront to greet Kishan Reddy while Bandi Sanjay was conspicuous by his absence.

Both leaders are, however, determined to put up a good show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme where he will lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 6100 crore.