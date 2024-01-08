Cong calls SC order in Bilkis Bano case ‘victory against arrogant BJP govt’

The Congress on Monday called the Supreme Court verdict in the Bilkis Bano case a “victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government”.

The apex court on Monday quashed the decision passed by the Gujarat government on August 15, 2022 to release 11 convicts in the 2002 case. The SC said the convicts must report back to the jail authorities within two weeks.

Reacting to the judgment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote, “The tendency to ‘kill justice’ for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today the Supreme Court decision once again told the country who is the ‘patron’ of criminals.”

“Bilkis Bano’s tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the ‘arrogant’ BJP government,” the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Justice has finally prevailed.”

“With this order, the veil over the anti-women policies of the BJP has been removed. After this order, public confidence in the justice system will be further strengthened. Congratulations to Bilkis Bano for continuing her fight bravely,” she wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of organization KC Venugopal in a post on X wrote, “The entire BJP leadership owes an apology to Bilkis Bano. She has faced continuous humiliation at the hands of the Modi-led BJP governments in Gujarat and the Centre. The Supreme Court verdict is a tight slap on the face of those who set the rapists free and garlanded them. The Court has clearly held that the Gujarat government acted in tandem with the rapists to suppress facts and mislead the Court.”

“The BJP is a party that stands with the rapists and murderers, it cannot be trusted to keep India’s women safe. They are a threat to women’s safety. The rapists must be sent back to jail immediately and should never be released,” he said.