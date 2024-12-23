Cong, BRS trade charges on vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence

Six people accused of vandalizing the residence of actor Allu Arjun at Jubilee Hills were granted bail on Monday as both the Congress and the BRS leveled accusations at each other for having links with the lynchpin of the attack.

The six men were released on conditional bail and must furnish two sureties of Rs 10,000 each within three days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BRS working president K T Rama Rao of orchestrating a conspiracy, and its social media handles posted photographs of the kingpin Reddy Srinivas standing with the BRS leader wearing a pink scarf the BRS posted photos of the same man with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Advertisement

BRS social media convenor Krishank claimed he was the Congress youth president from Kodangal, the home constituency of the chief minister and even posted a video as evidence.

Krishank said, “In this video, Reddy Srinivas on 4 December 2024 thanked the voters and Congress leaders for electing him for the second time consecutively as the youth Congress president in chief minister Revanth (Reddy’s) Kodangal constituency.”

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy clarified Reddy Srinivas was indeed from Kodangal and an Osmania University student but denied any links with the chief minister or any other office bearer of the Congress with the vandalism. Key BJP leaders like G Kishan Reddy and DK Aruna also slammed the chief minister and Congress after the attack at Allu Arjun’s residence which was described as “state-sponsored”.

The vandals climbed walls yesterday, pelted stones and tomatoes, and broke flower pots.

However, the family has yet to lodge a formal complaint.

Yesterday, chief minister Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on Allu Arjun’s house although he did not name the actor in his tweet. He also directed the DGP and Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad to take strict action regarding law and order. Meanwhile, Hyderabad CP, CV Anand also apologized today after losing his cool when he had lashed out at the media.

The Hyderabad police had yesterday released a video showing the sequence of events on the fateful night of 4 December when a woman Revathi was crushed and her son was critically injured and battling for his life in a city hospital.

The video showed the massive crowd that had gathered, Allu Arjun arriving while waving at his fans through the sunroof, his bouncers pushing at people and policemen to make way for the star, the helplessly outnumbered police personnel trying to control the crowd, Revathi and her son being carried out and administered CPR and, finally police escorting out the star who once again waved at his fans.

The actor had accused the state government of resorting to character assassination after the chief minister accused the film industry of losing its humane touch and rallying around Arjun although both sides refrained from taking names.