Cong appoints senior observers for Maha, J’khand polls

The Congress on Tuesday appointed senior observers, including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, for five divisions of Maharashtra for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Besides, the party also appointed two senior coordinators.

According to a communiqué issued by the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed senior party leader Gehlot and G Parameshwara as the Senior Observers for Mumbai and Konkan Division, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Umang Singhar for Vidarbha (Amravati and Nagpur) division with immediate effect.

He also appointed party leader Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy as Senior Observers for Marathwada region, T S Singhdeo and MB Patil for Western Maharashtra, and Syed Naseer Hussain and S Anasuya Seethakka for North Maharashtra region.

Senior party leader Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande have been appointed as the State Election Senior Coordinators for Maharashtra.

Notably, the appointment of the Senior Observers and state election Senior Coordinators came a day after Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, reviewed the party’s preparedness for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, in presence of Venugopal, party’s state unit president Nana Patole and other senior leaders.

Talking to reporters, Congress Maharashtra unit chief Patole said strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state was discussed during the meeting.

“We will take forward the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. We will contest on all 288 Assembly seats. Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government in Maharashtra,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday released a charge sheet against the Mahayuti Government, titled “Gaddarancha Panchnama.”

Accusing the ruling dispensation of corruption, the MVA in its charge sheet said, “The Mahayuti indulged in corruption even while building the statue of our revered icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us banish these traitors who dishonoured the legacy of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar.”

Meanwhile, the Congress chief has also appointed Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu as Senior Observers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Tuesday.