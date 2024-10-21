Cong appoints Manoj Chauhan as party co-incharge for Assam bypolls

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Assam, the Congress has appointed Manoj Chauhan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, as the new co-in charge of the state.

Elections to five assembly seats of Assam will be held on November 13.

In addition to Chauhan’s appointment, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the nomination of six candidates for the by-elections in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Four candidates have been nominated from Assam, namely, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha for the Dholai constituency, Sanjib Warle for Sidli, Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon, and Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri. Two candidates have been fielded in Madhya Pradesh.

Chauhan, who played a significant role during the recent Haryana Assembly elections, is expected to bring his experience and fresh leadership to strengthen the party’s position in Assam.

Originally from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, Chauhan rose to prominence after being identified by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a talent search initiative aimed at nurturing young leadership.

Chauhan’s election management experience in Haryana is anticipated to enhance Congress’s organizational capabilities in Assam as it prepares for the upcoming electoral battle.

The by-elections are seen as a critical opportunity for the Congress to solidify its presence in Assam, and the party is positioning itself with a mix of experienced and dynamic leadership.