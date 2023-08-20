Cong and BJP spar over Rahul’s China incursion remark

A war of words has broken out between the Congress and the BJP after Rahul Gandhi claimed that China has taken away people’s land in Ladakh.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, said: “Over here, the concern is the land which has been taken away by China and people are affected. People are saying Chinese forces have entered (into Indian territory).”

“Prime Minister said that not an inch of land has been lost, but that is not true in Ladakh,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Advertisement

The BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that China has taken away people’s land in Ladakh.

Hitting out at him, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Do anything but why do you try to lower the morale of India’s security forces”?

Prasad said: “They (Congress) ask for proof of the Balakot and Uri attacks. What can we even expect from them? Today, when Rahul Gandhi talks about Ladakh, I want to ask him if he remembers how much of India’s land was captured by China before and after the 1962 war.”

The BJP MP also mentioned former Defence Minister AK Antony over his past speech in the Parliament on China.

“The then Defence Minister AK Antony in the Parliament had said that ‘We don’t want to irritate China by erecting infrastructure’, this is your (Congress party) past,” Prasad added.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the BJP government at the Centre over the Chinese issue, wrote on X: “The Prime Minister is more concerned about his image than the country. So after the intrusion on June 19, 2020, he gave clean chit to China.”

Congress Spokesperson and Chairman of Media and Publicity, Pawan Khera on X wrote: “Any other Prime Minister would have gone to these areas and sent a loud signal to China.”

“Our Prime Minister whimpered a clean chit. Thank you Rahul Gandhi for sending out the much required message to China and the world. This is our land,” Khera said.