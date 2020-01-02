Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act saying that the Congress was opposing the Constitution.

Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, Modi said: “Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against the Constitution.”

“They are opposing the entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn’t raised its voice.”

Mounting a scathing attack on the opposition, PM Modi said that Congress and its allies do not speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against the refugees.

“They don’t have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It’s our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It’s our duty to help them,” he said.

The Prime Minister further asked those protesting against the Citizenship Act to rather expose the activities of Pakistan at the international level.

“Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India, I want to say today that the need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of last 70 years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.