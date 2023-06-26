Cong accuses BJP of ‘avenging’ Himachal election loss by slashing import duty on Washington apple

Amid the ongoing row over sale of rice to Karnataka by Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Congress has opened a new front against the Centre saying that the BJP has avenged its election loss in Himachal Pradesh by slashing import duties on Washington apple.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The PM wants Apple to invest (not investigate) in India. But does he even care for the apple growers of Himachal Pradesh? He has avenged his election loss in Himachal by slashing import duties on Washington apples. Never before has India seen a more petty PM.”

He also attached a news report which highlighted that the government has slashed import duty on Washington apples from 70 per cent to 50 per cent.

Earlier, the Congress targeted the BJP government accusing it of playing dirty politics on the supply of rice to Karnataka for its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

This is the second issue on which the Congress has accused the BJP of “avenging” its loss in the state Assembly elections.

Congress had defeated BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in December last year.