Election Commission of India (ECI) today organized a Briefing Meeting for Observers to be deployed for the forthcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections as also bye-elections across the states.

This meeting was uniquely positioned as a blend of virtual and physical gathering with more than 700 General, Police and Expenditure Observers joining virtually from 119 locations across the country and about 40 Observers posted in Delhi joining in person.

Speaking to the Observers, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora gave a global perspective on the impact of Covid 19 on election schedules around the world and the detailed deliberation and assessments done by ECI before taking the decision to conduct elections in Bihar.

He underscored the need to be extra careful as this election will be keenly watched by the world community being the largest election in the world to be held amid the pandemic. He reiterated ECI’s commitment to conduct an election that is free, fair, transparent, ethical and also Covid Safe.

He stated that the strength of a democracy rests in its primary stakeholder- the voter and all efforts must be made to instil confidence in the voter to come to the polling station on election day to cast her/his vote safely and freely.

He called upon the Observers to assume the role of a friend, philosopher and guide to the local election machinery, guide and hand-hold them and help resolve their issues. He lauded the commitment and dedication of some of the special expenditure observers in the past who made sure that level playing field was made available during the election.

Sr Dy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma informed the Observers of the training process already conducted for the polling personnel. Dy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain spoke to the Observers on the EVM VVPAT management system as also the Electoral Roll issues.

DEC Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is also Bihar State In-charge at ECI, detailed out the legal provision, Model Code of Conduct issues specifically in COVID scenario for Bihar Elections.