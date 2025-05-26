Conclave of NDA CMs adopt Raj CM Sharma’s resolution on Operation Sindoor

The Council of Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states adopted a resolution moved by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma which admired the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and lauded the bravery and prowess of the Indian armed forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The resolution moved by CM Sharma and seconded by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (SS) was adopted unanimously at the Council’s meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, a CMO spokesman said here Monday.

“The exceptional bravery and valour of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor have received high praise and widespread appreciation all over the country and abroad. The meeting also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra ModiJi and also his close and consistent monitoring of the armed actions”, Sharma observed in the resolution.

“This meeting highly praises PM’s continuing efforts for evolving a Strong (Sashakt), Capable (Samarth), and Self-reliant (Atma-Nirbhar) India, as well as unparalleled courage of the armed forces”, the resolution noted.

Earlier, in his address at the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma also hailed Prime Minister Modi for his bold decision of suspending the Indus River Water Treaty-1960, saying this had conveyed a strong message about India’s firm stance not just to Pakistan alone, but the entire world.

The move would enhance water availability in the bordering areas of Rajasthan and also in other North-Western states, the CM said.