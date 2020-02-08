Congress leader from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, on Friday, took a dig at the Centre over its record of implementation of schemes describing it as “disastrous” as the Government is “completely immune to the karo-na virus”.

Tharoor’s wordplay comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a jibe at the former over Jammu and Kashmir.

During a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President, PM Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress leader saying that he should be “concerned” about the Valley as he was a “son-in-law” of the region referring to his late wife Sunanda Pushkar.

“Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have shown concern,” he said in Lok Sabha.

In a rejoinder for the PM’s remark, Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “Don’t know whether to be flattered or amused to hear my name four times in the Prime Minister’s mellifluous speech. But I was not amused that he continued to tilt at the windmills of history &reduce a solemn Constitutional occasion into an occasion for a petty political speech.”

Don’t know whether to be flattered or amused to hear my name four times in the Prime Minister’s mellifluous speech. But I was not amused that he continued to tilt at the windmills of history &reduce a solemn Constitutional occasion into an occasion for a petty political speech. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2020

For Modiji to take credit for the Constitutional Amendment settling the border w/Bangladesh is breathtakingly disingenuous —the only reason that @incIndia initiative was not implemented was BJP obstruction & opposition to it. To imply Congress was the obstacle is sheer gall. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2020



Attacking the government for its handling of Jammu and Kashmir and the CAA, Shashi Tharoor had said the government was only partially quoting Mahatma Gandhi to defend the controversial law.