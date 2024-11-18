‘Complete anarchy under double engine’: Congress renews demand for PM visit to Manipur

Congress, on Monday, slammed the BJP-led government in Manipur and the Centre for the situation in Manipur stating that there is complete “anarchy” under the ‘double-engine’ government in the northeastern state.

The party renewed its advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the strife-torn state.

It may be mentioned here that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3 last year continued unabated. Hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, along with Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra, state in-charge Girish Chodankar, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the state of Manipur has been burning since May 3 last year. “Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and many were killed as the ‘double-engine’ government miserably failed in maintaining law and order there,” he said.

Cornering the prime minister for not visiting the troubled state, Ramesh said, “Narendra Modi goes to different countries of the world and gives sermons but has not visited Manipur till date. He should take time off to visit the state at least now.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Manipur Congress chief Meghachandra said, “The most unprecedented turmoil is happening in Manipur. In the absence of law and order, there is total anarchy under the double-engine government. Abduction and killing of innocent citizens have become common. Women, children, and, babies are particularly vulnerable to the ongoing violence.

Quoting from Modi’s 2017 speech delivered in Manipur that “those who can’t ensure peace in the state had no right to govern it”, he asked the prime minister if his double-engine government is ensuring peace, maintaining the law and order. “Is it (the government) protecting the lives and property of the Manipur people? Why is the prime minister neglecting the state,” he wondered.

“The state has been burning for months, but he (Modi) never utters a word on it. The prime minister must ask the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) to step down as he has no right to continue going by the standards set by him in 2017,” Meghachandra added.

He said if the prime minister is unable to visit Manipur, he should give an appointment to the leaders of all parties of the state to meet him in the national capital.