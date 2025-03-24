Complete all arrangements in time for purchase of Rabi crops: Haryana CM to officials

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials of all the four procurement agencies procuring wheat, mustard, barley, gram, lentil and sunflower, for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 to complete the necessary arrangements in time so that farmers do not face any problem in selling crops in mandis.

This time a bumper production of wheat is expected. Therefore, robust arrangements should be ensured for the purchase of wheat in the mandis, the Chief Minister said, directing the Marketing Board officials to construct large sheds at vacant places in the mandis keeping in mind the future needs.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting in Chandigarh today regarding the preparations for the Rabi procurement marketing season 2025-26.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that 30 per cent of Rabi crops are to be procured by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, 40 per cent by HAFED, 20 per cent by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and 10 per cent by Food Corporation of India.

This time the agencies have set a target of 75 lakh metric tonnes for wheat procurement. The procurement of mustard started from March 15 and lentils from March 20. This procurement will continue till May 1. Similarly, the procurement of wheat, barley and gram will start from April 1, while the procurement of sunflower will start from June 1.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make a programme to continue the procurement period of Rabi crops for 15 to 20 days on the basis of the pilot project, so that farmers do not face any inconvenience in selling the crop.

It was informed in the meeting that a cash credit limit of Rs 6653.44 crore has already been approved by the Finance Department/Reserve Bank of India for the Rabi procurement marketing season 2025-26.

Apart from this, bankers will also have to keep in mind the government’s commitment to make direct payment to the farmers’ accounts within 48 to 72 hours of the issuance of the exit gate pass from the mandis.

Haryana ranks second in wheat production in the country and gives about 25 percent of the wheat to the central pool. The Chief Minister was informed that 415 mandis will be operational in the state for wheat procurement, 25 for barley, 11 for gram, 7 for lentils, 116 for mustard and 17 for sunflower.

It was informed in the meeting that the minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2425 per quintal, barley at Rs 1980 per quintal, gram at Rs 5650 per quintal, lentil at Rs 6700 per quintal, mustard at Rs 5950 per quintal and sunflower at Rs 7280 per quintal. Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are purchased on 100 per cent MSP.

Chief Minister Saini directed the officials that there should not be any shortage of gunny bags in the mandis. The commission agents should also be asked to arrange chairs for the farmers to sit.

To ensure that farmers and labourers do not face any problem in getting food in the mandis, 53 Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens are functional. Apart from this, a toll free Kisan Call Centre will be operated to resolve the complaints of farmers and traders. 108 mandis of the state are connected to the e-NAM platform.

All Deputy Commissioners of the state have been directed to constitute a team to ensure monitoring of the procurement process of crops throughout the season.