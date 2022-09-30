Complainants to soon get FIR status on mobile phones in Haryana

The complainants in Haryana will no longer need to rush to the police stations to obtain a copy or the status of First Information Reports (FIR) registered by them. The Haryana Police has developed a module to send SMS to the complainant’s cell phone as soon as the FIR is lodged.

With the new system, people will soon obtain the current status of the FIR on their mobile phones. The name and mobile number of the investigating officer (IO) will also be communicated to the complainants through SMS.

Director, State Crime Record Bureau, OP Singh revealed this at the 47th meeting of the State Empowered Committee chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal.

Singh said that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will be integrated with Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), which will help in recognizing the black spots on the roads in the state. Precautionary measures will be taken to save the precious lives of citizens by putting a tap on unfortunate road accidents across the state.

It was apprised in the meeting that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recently added a new parameter in the Pragati Dashboard developed by the National Crime Record Bureau regarding the response on Helpline 1930, established for helping the victims of cyber frauds or scams.

The state of Haryana ranks second in the country after Gujarat with a 99.98 percent score in all parameters of CCTNS Pragati Dashboard, which is being constantly monitored by PMO, Singh said.

He said that various initiatives are being taken to monitor the investigation of criminal cases and to minimize the crimes in the state using the data available in CCTNS. A detailed action plan has been prepared for this purpose by an 11-member committee headed by Faridabad Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora.

The State Crime Record Bureau was designated as the Nodal Unit for the implementation of CCTNS and the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in the state two months ago.